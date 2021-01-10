Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Smoke Detector PSA

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Nick Perozzi, fire inspector with the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services Division (FESD), and Sparky the FESD mascot explain the importance of properly working smoke detectors on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 1, 2021. Smoke detectors are vital to safety and should be maintained for a home emergency evacuation plan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 09:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816998
    VIRIN: 211001-M-KB995-1001
    Filename: DOD_108618490
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smoke Detector PSA, by LCpl Tanner Bernat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCIEAST
    Sparky
    Fire Prevention month
    Smoke detector
    Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services
    Learn the sounds of fire safety

