Smoke Detector PSA

Nick Perozzi, fire inspector with the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services Division (FESD), and Sparky the FESD mascot explain the importance of properly working smoke detectors on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 1, 2021. Smoke detectors are vital to safety and should be maintained for a home emergency evacuation plan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Bernat)