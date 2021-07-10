Capt. Paul Lanzilotta, USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) commanding officer, interviews Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Hector Mejia, assigned to Ford's weapons department, about upgrades to the ship’s self-defense system, October 8, 2021. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance, and repairs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Guth)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2021 07:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816985
|VIRIN:
|211007-N-DN657-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108618430
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78): This is Ford Class, by SA Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT