USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Multiple Carrier Strike Group Operations

211003-N-BC658-2001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2021) Leaders from United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group meet with leaders from Carrier Air Wing Two and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) aboard Vinson, Oct. 3, 2021. The United Kingdom’s carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08); JMSDF Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182); Royal Canadian Navy’s HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338); Royal Netherlands Navy’s HNLMS Evertsen (F 805); Royal New Zealand Navy’s HMNZS Te Kaha (F 77) and U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Groups led by flagships USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), conducted multiple carrier strike group operations in the Philippine Sea. The integrated at-sea operations brought together more than 15,000 Sailors across five nations to demonstrate an unmatched network of alliances and partnerships in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Russell Lindsey)