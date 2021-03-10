Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Multiple Carrier Strike Group Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.03.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Russell Lindsey 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211003-N-BC658-2001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 3, 2021) Leaders from United Kingdom Carrier Strike Group meet with leaders from Carrier Air Wing Two and Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) aboard Vinson, Oct. 3, 2021. The United Kingdom’s carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08); JMSDF Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise (DDH 182); Royal Canadian Navy’s HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338); Royal Netherlands Navy’s HNLMS Evertsen (F 805); Royal New Zealand Navy’s HMNZS Te Kaha (F 77) and U.S. Navy Carrier Strike Groups led by flagships USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), conducted multiple carrier strike group operations in the Philippine Sea. The integrated at-sea operations brought together more than 15,000 Sailors across five nations to demonstrate an unmatched network of alliances and partnerships in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Russell Lindsey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.08.2021 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816982
    VIRIN: 211003-N-BC658-2001
    Filename: DOD_108618339
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Multiple Carrier Strike Group Operations, by PO3 Russell Lindsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    HMSQE
    VINCSG
    Multiple Carrier

