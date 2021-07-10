Unified Command conducts oil removal operations off Orange County beaches

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the Orange County shoreline cleanup and assessment team conduct cleanup operations on Huntington Beach, California, Oct. 7, 2021. The first responders and the citizens of Orange County helped mitigate the pollution impact on marine life and the environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.)