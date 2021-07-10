Unified Command conducts oil removal operations off Orange County beaches

Members from the Orange County shoreline cleanup and assessment team conduct cleanup operations on Huntington Beach, California, Oct. 7, 2021. The first responders and the citizens of Orange County helped mitigate the pollution impact on marine life and the environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 21:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816949
|VIRIN:
|211007-G-GY353-1035
|Filename:
|DOD_108617836
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
