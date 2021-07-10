Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command conducts oil removal operations off Orange County beaches

    HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Members from the Orange County shoreline cleanup and assessment team conduct cleanup operations on Huntington Beach, California, Oct. 7, 2021. The first responders and the citizens of Orange County helped mitigate the pollution impact on marine life and the environment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow.)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 21:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816949
    VIRIN: 211007-G-GY353-1035
    Filename: DOD_108617836
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US 

    This work, Unified Command conducts oil removal operations off Orange County beaches, by PO3 Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Orange County
    Coast Guard Response
    SoCal Oil Spill

