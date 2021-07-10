New Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Oct. 7, 2021. Following graduation on Oct. 8, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tyler Ware)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 22:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816945
|VIRIN:
|211007-M-CI314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108617756
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alpha Company Motivational Run, by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
