VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – B-roll footage of the U.S. Navy Dock Landing Ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) returning to its homeport of Joint Base Little Creek Fort Story. Carter Hall is the first of three ships within the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG) to return home following a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 19:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816943
|VIRIN:
|211007-N-PW494-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108617732
|Length:
|00:06:11
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Carter Hall Returns to Homeport, by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT