Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carter Hall Returns to Homeport

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – B-roll footage of the U.S. Navy Dock Landing Ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) returning to its homeport of Joint Base Little Creek Fort Story. Carter Hall is the first of three ships within the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG) to return home following a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 19:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816943
    VIRIN: 211007-N-PW494-0001
    Filename: DOD_108617732
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Returns to Homeport, by PO1 Joshua Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    USS Carter Hall
    RTHP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT