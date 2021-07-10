USS Carter Hall Returns to Homeport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – B-roll footage of the U.S. Navy Dock Landing Ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) returning to its homeport of Joint Base Little Creek Fort Story. Carter Hall is the first of three ships within the USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG) to return home following a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation.