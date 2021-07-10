Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies examine Southern California pipeline fracture

    CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The Coast Guard and partner agencies examine a fractured pipeline in Southern California, October 7, 2021. A Beta Offshore pipeline was reported ruptured October 3, 2021. (Courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816935
    VIRIN: 211007-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_108617615
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 26
    High-Res. Downloads: 26

    TAGS

    Southern California
    Coast Guard
    pollution response
    Oil pipeline

