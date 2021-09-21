Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Medical Service Corps officers are professional health care administrators and executives who play a critical role in leading and managing one of the nation’s largest, most diverse health care systems. There are approximately 1,000 officers in the Medical Service Corps serving in a variety of roles.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 18:17
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 816932
    VIRIN: 210921-F-JA727-0004
    Filename: DOD_108617612
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, MSC: Leaders First, Support Always, Whatever It Takes...We Get It Done, by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    medical
    health care
    MSC
    Air Force
    Medical Service Corps
    MDG

