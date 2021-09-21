Medical Service Corps officers are professional health care administrators and executives who play a critical role in leading and managing one of the nation’s largest, most diverse health care systems. There are approximately 1,000 officers in the Medical Service Corps serving in a variety of roles.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 18:17
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|816932
|VIRIN:
|210921-F-JA727-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_108617612
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MSC: Leaders First, Support Always, Whatever It Takes...We Get It Done, by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT