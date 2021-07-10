Kelly Fletcher, performing the duties of the chief information officer for the Defense Department, discusses top cyber priorities during a fireside chat at the Billington CyberSecurity Summit.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 15:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|816911
|Filename:
|DOD_108616609
|Length:
|00:26:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD's Chief Information Officer Discusses Cyber Priorities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
