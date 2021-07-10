Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD's Chief Information Officer Discusses Cyber Priorities

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Kelly Fletcher, performing the duties of the chief information officer for the Defense Department, discusses top cyber priorities during a fireside chat at the Billington CyberSecurity Summit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 15:16
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:26:18
    Location: US

