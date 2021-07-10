Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force McCoy: Coat Distribution

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Spc. Logan Ludwig 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Soldiers with Task Force McCoy and Afghan interpreters helped pass out winter coats and blankets to Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Oct 7, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816910
    VIRIN: 211007-A-QC081-649
    Filename: DOD_108616595
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Task Force McCoy: Coat Distribution, by SPC Logan Ludwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Task Force McCoy
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME
    OAW
    Task Force McCoy OAW

