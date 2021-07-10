This week’s look Around the Air Force features Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall talking about getting meaningful military capabilities into the hands of Airmen and Guardians, RAF Lakenheath activates the first Europe-based F-35A Squadron, and the official website of the United States Air Force gets a redesign that offers new user experiences.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 14:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816900
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-TK274-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108616013
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Around the Air Force: Meaningful Military Capability, First Europe-Based F-35s, A New AF.Mil, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT