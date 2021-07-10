Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Meaningful Military Capability, First Europe-Based F-35s, A New AF.Mil

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force features Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall talking about getting meaningful military capabilities into the hands of Airmen and Guardians, RAF Lakenheath activates the first Europe-based F-35A Squadron, and the official website of the United States Air Force gets a redesign that offers new user experiences.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 14:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816900
    VIRIN: 211007-F-TK274-0001
    Filename: DOD_108616013
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: Meaningful Military Capability, First Europe-Based F-35s, A New AF.Mil, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

