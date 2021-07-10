SASC Hearing to Consider Nominations Part 1

The Senate Armed Service Committee holds a hearing to consider the nominations of David Honey for deputy undersecretary of defense for research and engineering; Brenda Fulton for assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs; and Corey Hinderstein for deputy administrator for defense nuclear nonproliferation, national nuclear security administration.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 13:50
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|01:04:19
|Location:
|DC, US
