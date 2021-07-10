Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SASC Hearing to Consider Nominations Part 1

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    The Senate Armed Service Committee holds a hearing to consider the nominations of David Honey for deputy undersecretary of defense for research and engineering; Brenda Fulton for assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs; and Corey Hinderstein for deputy administrator for defense nuclear nonproliferation, national nuclear security administration.

