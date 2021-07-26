Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen and Guardians receive weapon instruction at BMT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Airmen and Guardians in Basic Military Training are instructed in the basics of weapon safety and assembly at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, July 26, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816877
    VIRIN: 210726-F-RR403-338
    Filename: DOD_108614893
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen and Guardians receive weapon instruction at BMT, by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guardians
    bmt
    space force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT