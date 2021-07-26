Airmen and Guardians in Basic Military Training are instructed in the basics of drill and ceremony at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, July 26, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 12:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816872
|VIRIN:
|210726-F-RR403-688
|Filename:
|DOD_108614791
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Airmen and Guardians receive drill instruction at BMT, by SSgt Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT