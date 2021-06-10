Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDW Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Chatney Auger 

    Naval District Washington

    Get to know our very own YN2 Caesare Rivera as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. YN2 Rivera has been with NDW for three years and has been providing quality personnel administrative support to NDW Admin. He is also the first in his family to join the U.S. Navy. Thank you for your service and dedication YN2 Rivera!!! #hispanicheritagemonth #ndwpersonnel

    This work, NDW Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, by Chatney Auger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hispanic Heritage Month

