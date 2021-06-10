NDW Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Get to know our very own YN2 Caesare Rivera as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. YN2 Rivera has been with NDW for three years and has been providing quality personnel administrative support to NDW Admin. He is also the first in his family to join the U.S. Navy. Thank you for your service and dedication YN2 Rivera!!! #hispanicheritagemonth #ndwpersonnel