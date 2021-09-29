Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building New Heritage

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt and Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    The 17 SOS, known as the Jacakals, is the latest squadron activated as part of Air Force Special Operations Command force generation model. See how they're people are driving CAFB into future operating environments!

    Date Taken: 09.29.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 11:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    Cannon Air Force Base
    AFSOC
    27 SOW
    17 SOS
    FORGEN

