Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Smoke Detector Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Video by Matthew Clouse and Airman 1st Class Alexandria Fulton

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Fire Inspector Garth Musgrove, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department, talks about the importance of knowing the different sounds a smoke detector makes Oct. 7, 2021 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Musgrove talked about how knowing the sounds of fire safety could one day save lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 12:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816853
    VIRIN: 211007-F-GW597-1001
    Filename: DOD_108614623
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: WPAFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smoke Detector Safety, by Matthew Clouse and A1C Alexandria Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention Month
    88ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT