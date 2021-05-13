The 86th SFS and 569th USFPS conducted contingency training and paid homage to fallen police and security forces members during National Police Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 09:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816849
|VIRIN:
|211005-F-VQ832-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108614595
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ramstein honors national police week, by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
