    Ramstein honors national police week

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 86th SFS and 569th USFPS conducted contingency training and paid homage to fallen police and security forces members during National Police Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2021.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 09:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816849
    VIRIN: 211005-F-VQ832-1001
    Filename: DOD_108614595
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, Ramstein honors national police week, by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein

    86th SFS
    Ramstein
    569th USFPS
    World’s Best Wing

