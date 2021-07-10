Fire Inspector Garth Musgrove, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department, talks about the importance of knowing the different sounds a smoke detector makes Oct. 7, 2021 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Musgrove talked about how knowing the sounds of fire safety could one day save lives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 10:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816844
|VIRIN:
|211007-F-GW597-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108614569
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|WPAFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Smoke Detector Safety, by Matthew Clouse and A1C Alexandria Fulton, identified by DVIDS
