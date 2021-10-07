Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opening remarks by NATO Secretary General at the North Atlantic Council Meeting with the National Security Advisers

    BELGIUM

    07.10.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    On Thursday 07 October 2021, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, chaired a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Allied National Security Advisers at NATO Headquarters.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 05:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816804
    VIRIN: 211007-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108614484
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: BE

    North Atlantic Council
    Stoltenberg
    National Security Advisers

