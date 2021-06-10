Maj. Joshua Wendell, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing staff judge advocate, speaks on his reservist duties and being deployed Oct. 6, 2021 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 06:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|816800
|VIRIN:
|211006-F-AV821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108614434
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Life as a reservist: Maj. Wendell, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
