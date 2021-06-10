Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life as a reservist: Maj. Wendell

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.06.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Joshua Wendell, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing staff judge advocate, speaks on his reservist duties and being deployed Oct. 6, 2021 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 04:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 816798
    VIRIN: 211006-F-AV821-1001
    Filename: DOD_108614411
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life as a reservist: Maj. Wendell, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    judge advocate
    organization
    highlight
    435 AEW
    908th AW

