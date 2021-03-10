Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company “Hoplites,” and Charlie Company “Fighting Aces,” 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct platoon live-fires at Bucierz range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Oct. 3, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 05:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816795
|VIRIN:
|211003-Z-WB177-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108614404
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Hoplites and Fighting Aces conduct platoon live-fires at Bucierz range, DPTA, by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
