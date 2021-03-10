Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hoplites and Fighting Aces conduct platoon live-fires at Bucierz range, DPTA

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    10.03.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company “Hoplites,” and Charlie Company “Fighting Aces,” 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct platoon live-fires at Bucierz range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, Oct. 3, 2021. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 05:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hoplites and Fighting Aces conduct platoon live-fires at Bucierz range, DPTA, by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mortars
    1ID
    USArmy
    Bradleys
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether

