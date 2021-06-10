Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hangul Day: Let’s use it together

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    10.06.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Ryan Donald 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army and Republic of Korea soldiers with the Second Infantry / ROK-US Combined Division set aside time to celebrate Hangul Day on Oct. 9.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hangul Day: Let’s use it together, by LTC Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ROK-US Alliance
    USFK
    Hangeul Day
    Hangul Proclamation Day

