Hangul Day: Let’s use it together

U.S. Army and Republic of Korea soldiers with the Second Infantry / ROK-US Combined Division set aside time to celebrate Hangul Day on Oct. 9.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 03:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816790
|VIRIN:
|211006-A-TL808-055
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108614314
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
