Watch how Center for Surface Combat Systems trains surface warriors to achieve victory at sea. For more info on CSCS, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/.../Center-for-Surface-Combat.../
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2021 06:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|816784
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108614218
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Readiness Starts Here, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT