    Sailors train with San Francisco Fire Department

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasen MorenoGarcia 

    Navy Region Southwest

    211006-N-MZ078-1003 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2021) Sailors assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) participate in an interoperational training exercise with the San Francisco Fire Department during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas T. Hans/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.07.2021 05:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816778
    VIRIN: 211006-N-MZ078-1003
    Filename: DOD_108614162
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 

    Navy Region Southwest
    FleetWeekSF21
    SFFW2021

