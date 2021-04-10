Matt Clark, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District project scheduler currently serving as a USACE housing team technical monitor support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana, reflects on the mission and its importance to survivors within the region.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 21:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816774
|VIRIN:
|211006-A-LI073-0551
|Filename:
|DOD_108614144
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|EDGARD, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE housing team member embraces new challenge, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
