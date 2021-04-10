Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE housing team member embraces new challenge

    EDGARD, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Matt Clark, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District project scheduler currently serving as a USACE housing team technical monitor support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana, reflects on the mission and its importance to survivors within the region.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 21:25
    VIRIN: 211006-A-LI073-0551
    Location: EDGARD, LA, US 

    This work, USACE housing team member embraces new challenge, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Hurricane Ida

