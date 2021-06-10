Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Troop Support Flag Room: A Heritage of Embroidery (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Flags are so much more than cloth. Flags represent pride, honor and ideals. The highly skilled embroiderers who carry out DLA Troop Support's flag mission understand what is needed to produce the highest quality presidential and vice presidential flags in addition to battalion and brigade flags for military units. The flag mission is unique and is a prideful legacy that has been carried through the decades by the artisans at DLA. For more information visit: https://www.dla.mil/TroopSupport/ClothingandTextiles/
    #WarfighterFirst #DLATroopSupport

    Location: US

