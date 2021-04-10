Remotely operated vehicle footage of the Orange County Oil Spill pipeline shows the damage to the pipeline and no oil being released, Oct 4, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 21:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816769
|VIRIN:
|211004-G-EK967-720
|Filename:
|DOD_108614101
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Orange County Oil Spill leak monitor shows split in pipe and no leaking oil, by PO1 Richard Brahm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
