Sparky and Anniston Army Depot’s Fire Department show the importance of listening to the sounds of fire safety.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 16:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|816735
|VIRIN:
|211006-A-IY796-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108613759
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Prevention Week Public Service Announcement, by Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
