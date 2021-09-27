Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SrA Damon Hunt and MWD Borys (b-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Damon Hunt, a military working dog handler, discusses the bond he has with his MWD canine, ‘Borys.’ Together, they help ensure the security and safety of Goodfellow AFB.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816726
    VIRIN: 210927-F-LY364-079
    Filename: DOD_108613574
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    security forces
    military working dog
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    3NOX6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT