SrA Damon Hunt and MWD Borys

Senior Airman Damon Hunt, a military working dog handler, discusses the bond he has with his MWD canine, ‘Borys.’ Together, they help ensure the security and safety of Goodfellow AFB.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 15:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816724
|VIRIN:
|210927-F-LY364-758
|Filename:
|DOD_108613525
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
