U.S. and partner nation key leaders participate in the closing ceremony for exercise UNITAS LXII in Lima, Peru Oct. 6, 2021. UNITAS is the world's longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Peru, it brings together multinational forces from twenty countries and includes 32 ships, four submarines, and 26 aircraft conducting operations off the coast of Lima and in the jungles of Iquitos. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations and focuses on strengthening partnerships and increasing interoperability and capability between participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Camila Melendez)
|10.06.2021
|10.06.2021 15:39
|B-Roll
|816723
|211006-M-YX647-1001
|DOD_108613510
|00:22:45
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|2
|2
This work, UNITAS 2021: Closing Ceremony, by Sgt Camila Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
