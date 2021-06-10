Airmen with the 628th Communications Squadron explain the importance of their mission, showcasing different systems, sections, and day-to-day tasks to help Joint Base Charleston communicate.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 15:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|816721
|VIRIN:
|211006-F-CP533-517
|Filename:
|DOD_108613478
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Communications Squadron Mission Highlight, by A1C Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT