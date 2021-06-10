Department of Defense CFC Kick-off Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the DoD celebrates the 60th anniversary of the CFC, the department recognizes the important roles Federal employees continue to play, in the success each year in the campaign. This video lays out the goals, for the Department of Defense's planned contributions, to the 2021 CFC Campaign.