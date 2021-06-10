Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Defense CFC Kick-off Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Stephen Elias 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    As the DoD celebrates the 60th anniversary of the CFC, the department recognizes the important roles Federal employees continue to play, in the success each year in the campaign. This video lays out the goals, for the Department of Defense's planned contributions, to the 2021 CFC Campaign.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 15:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 816718
    VIRIN: 211006-A-BY325-001
    Filename: DOD_108613410
    Length: 00:11:05
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Department of Defense CFC Kick-off Ceremony, by Stephen Elias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VP Kamala Harris CFC
    Secretary of Defense Austin CFC
    DoD CFC Kickoff event

