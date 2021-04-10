Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor Asa Hutchinson visits Arkansas National Guard Soldiers in Texas

    AR, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Video by 2nd Lt. Charles Davis 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas governor, Asa Hutchinson, took a trip to Texas to visit Arkansas National Guard Soldiers assisting the Texas National Guard's border mission on Oct. 4, 2021. Accompanying the governor was Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn and Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Veazey, the adjutant general and state command sergeant major for the Arkansas National Guard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 12:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816689
    VIRIN: 211004-Z-XE362-1001
    Filename: DOD_108613019
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: AR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor Asa Hutchinson visits Arkansas National Guard Soldiers in Texas, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mechanics
    texas
    Governor
    arkansas
    border mission
    be your best

