Arkansas governor, Asa Hutchinson, took a trip to Texas to visit Arkansas National Guard Soldiers assisting the Texas National Guard's border mission on Oct. 4, 2021. Accompanying the governor was Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn and Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Veazey, the adjutant general and state command sergeant major for the Arkansas National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 12:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|816689
|VIRIN:
|211004-Z-XE362-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108613019
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|AR, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Governor Asa Hutchinson visits Arkansas National Guard Soldiers in Texas, by 2LT Charles Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
