U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion work in the pits during table one drills at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 2021. Some recruits pulled pits and plotted on the targets where the other recruits had fired. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ. Brandon Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 11:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816681
|VIRIN:
|211006-M-CI314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108612868
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Charlie Company Target Pulling, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
