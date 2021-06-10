Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Company Target Pulling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion work in the pits during table one drills at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 2021. Some recruits pulled pits and plotted on the targets where the other recruits had fired. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ. Brandon Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 11:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816681
    VIRIN: 211006-M-CI314-1001
    Filename: DOD_108612868
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Target Pulling, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Range
    usmc
    Pendleton
    Targets
    recruits
    marines
    MCRDSD
    Pits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT