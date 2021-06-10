Charlie Company Target Pulling

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion work in the pits during table one drills at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 2021. Some recruits pulled pits and plotted on the targets where the other recruits had fired. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Civ. Brandon Williams)