    Warner Air Logistics Complex Mission Video

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Paul Wenzel 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A short video explaining how the men and women of the WRALC Contribute to the warfighting mission.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 10:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 816674
    VIRIN: 211006-F-BS509-562
    Filename: DOD_108612782
    Length: 00:07:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warner Air Logistics Complex Mission Video, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WRALC

