    American Red Cross leadership visits Ramstein AB (w/ graphics 1080p)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Koby Langley, senior vice president of international services and service to the armed forces for the American Red Cross, visits Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during Operation Allies Welcome, Sept. 25, 2021. Langley came to RAB to see his American Red Cross team in person, to inspire his team, and to thank them for their work. The American Red Cross has worked alongside the military to ensure evacuees are provided food, shelter, water, clothing, and other resources during their temporary stay at RAB.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 09:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 816668
    VIRIN: 210925-F-IP635-1006
    Filename: DOD_108612682
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross leadership visits Ramstein AB (w/ graphics 1080p), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Cross
    American Red Cross
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Operation Allies Welcome
    OAW

