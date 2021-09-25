Koby Langley, senior vice president of international services and service to the armed forces for the American Red Cross, visits Ramstein Air Base, Germany, during Operation Allies Welcome, Sept. 25, 2021. Langley came to RAB to see his American Red Cross team in person, to inspire his team, and to thank them for their work. The American Red Cross has worked alongside the military to ensure evacuees are provided food, shelter, water, clothing, and other resources during their temporary stay at RAB.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 09:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|816667
|VIRIN:
|210925-F-IP635-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_108612681
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Red Cross leadership visits Ramstein AB (w/o graphic 1080p), by SSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
