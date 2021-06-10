Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Newly Redesigned AF.mil

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Travis Burcham    

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Banner video showing the new features of the redesigned AF.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 09:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816664
    VIRIN: 211006-D-HR740-003
    Filename: DOD_108612678
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: US
    Hometown: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newly Redesigned AF.mil, by Travis Burcham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Air Force

    TAGS

    3d

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT