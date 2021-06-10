Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SETAF-AF Crisis Response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    10.06.2021

    Video by Chris House 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa leads the designated crisis
    response force for the U.S. Army Africa Command area of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army video edit by Chris House)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 10:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816663
    VIRIN: 211006-A-QB331-1003
    Filename: DOD_108612677
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF Crisis Response, by Chris House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF
    AFRICOM
    Crisis Response
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT