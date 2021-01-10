Air Force Metrology and Calibration (AFMETCAL) celebrates the 25th anniversary of the privatization of the former Newark Air Force Base, Oct. 1, 2021, at Heath's Central Ohio Aerospace and Technology Center campus. AFMETCAL is a division under the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Agile Combat Support Directorate. It acquires and sustains precision measurement capabilities in operating a worldwide calibration network to ensure accurate, reliable, and safe air and space systems performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law, Austin Smith, and A1C Alexandria Fulton)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 11:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|816662
|VIRIN:
|211001-F-F3456-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108612672
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMETCAL Celebrates 25 years since Newark Air Force Base privatization., by Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
