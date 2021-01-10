Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMETCAL Celebrates 25 years since Newark Air Force Base privatization.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Air Force Metrology and Calibration (AFMETCAL) celebrates the 25th anniversary of the privatization of the former Newark Air Force Base, Oct. 1, 2021, at Heath's Central Ohio Aerospace and Technology Center campus. AFMETCAL is a division under the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Agile Combat Support Directorate. It acquires and sustains precision measurement capabilities in operating a worldwide calibration network to ensure accurate, reliable, and safe air and space systems performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law, Austin Smith, and A1C Alexandria Fulton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 11:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 816662
    VIRIN: 211001-F-F3456-1001
    Filename: DOD_108612672
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMETCAL Celebrates 25 years since Newark Air Force Base privatization., by Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Anniversary
    Wright-Patterson
    USAF
    Newark
    AFLCMC
    AFMETCAL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT