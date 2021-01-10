AFMETCAL Celebrates 25 years since Newark Air Force Base privatization.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Metrology and Calibration (AFMETCAL) celebrates the 25th anniversary of the privatization of the former Newark Air Force Base, Oct. 1, 2021, at Heath's Central Ohio Aerospace and Technology Center campus. AFMETCAL is a division under the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Agile Combat Support Directorate. It acquires and sustains precision measurement capabilities in operating a worldwide calibration network to ensure accurate, reliable, and safe air and space systems performance. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law, Austin Smith, and A1C Alexandria Fulton)