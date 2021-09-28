Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5-7 ADA Echo Company Army Award of Excellence

    BAUMHOLDER, SL, GERMANY

    09.28.2021

    Video by Spc. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Echo Company of the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery received the Army Award of Excellence Sept. 28th 2021, in Baumholder, Germany. Battalion Commander for the 5-7 ADA, LTC Steven Roghamim and Echo Company Commander CPT Baylor Barley, explain what Echo company achieved to receive this award and how they continue the history of excellence in the company.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 09:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816661
    VIRIN: 210928-A-JV318-001
    Filename: DOD_108612669
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, SL, DE

    This work, 5-7 ADA Echo Company Army Award of Excellence, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Defense Artillery
    Army
    5-7 ADA
    Army Award of Excellence

