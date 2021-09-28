5-7 ADA Echo Company Army Award of Excellence

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816661" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Echo Company of the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery received the Army Award of Excellence Sept. 28th 2021, in Baumholder, Germany. Battalion Commander for the 5-7 ADA, LTC Steven Roghamim and Echo Company Commander CPT Baylor Barley, explain what Echo company achieved to receive this award and how they continue the history of excellence in the company.