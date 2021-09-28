Echo Company of the 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery received the Army Award of Excellence Sept. 28th 2021, in Baumholder, Germany. Battalion Commander for the 5-7 ADA, LTC Steven Roghamim and Echo Company Commander CPT Baylor Barley, explain what Echo company achieved to receive this award and how they continue the history of excellence in the company.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 09:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816661
|VIRIN:
|210928-A-JV318-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108612669
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, SL, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5-7 ADA Echo Company Army Award of Excellence, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT