DISA’s Center for Operations Director, Mr. Don Means’ address the workforce in celebration of Customer Service Week October 4-8, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 08:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816660
|VIRIN:
|211001-D-ET316-244
|Filename:
|DOD_108612668
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mr. Don Means’ Customer Service Week Video, by Michael Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT