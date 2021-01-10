Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. Don Means’ Customer Service Week Video

    MD, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Michael Curry 

    Defense Information Systems Agency

    DISA’s Center for Operations Director, Mr. Don Means’ address the workforce in celebration of Customer Service Week October 4-8, 2021.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 08:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MD, US

    This work, Mr. Don Means’ Customer Service Week Video, by Michael Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DISA
    Customer Service Week

