Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner’s Customer Service Week Kick-Off Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Video by Michael Curry 

    Defense Information Systems Agency

    DISA director and JFHQ-DODIN commander, Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner’s address the workforce in celebration of Customer Service Week October 4-8, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 08:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816656
    VIRIN: 211001-D-ET316-628
    Filename: DOD_108612664
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner’s Customer Service Week Kick-Off Video, by Michael Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DISA
    Customer Service Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT