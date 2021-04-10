Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing 3rd Quarter Load Crew Competition

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.04.2021

    Video by Airman Jacob Wood 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Maintenance Group participate in a quarterly load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, October 4, 2021. The competition consisted of load crews from the 492nd, 493rd, and 494th Aircraft Maintenance Units. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 08:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816655
    VIRIN: 211004-F-AF991-0001
    Filename: DOD_108612589
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing 3rd Quarter Load Crew Competition, by Amn Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    F-15
    Lakenheath
    48 FW
    USAF
    Load Crew

