U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa leads the designated crisis response force for the U.S. Army Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video edit by Chris House)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 06:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816650
|VIRIN:
|211006-A-QB331-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108612426
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF, Africa Crisis Response, by Chris House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
