    Tropic Lightning Week Combatives

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from across the 25th Infantry Division compete in a combatives tournament during the annual 25th Infantry Division Tropic Lightning Week at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Oct. 4, 2021. Tropic Lightning week is an annual week long celebration of the division during which the different battalions compete in varying events including sports, a talent competition, and cooking contest with the overall points winner being awarded the Guadalcanal Cup. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 04:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 816648
    VIRIN: 211005-A-AK380-702
    Filename: DOD_108612374
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropic Lightning Week Combatives, by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MMA
    Combatives
    TLW21

