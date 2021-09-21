“Through enemy fire and unknown terrain…”

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/816629" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Religious Programs Seaman Issabella Livingston from 3d Marine Division went through the first iteration of the Jungle Religious Ministry Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. RP’s and Chaplains got to rappel down a 60-foot cliff, learn Tactical Combat Casualty Care and survival skills to enhance their readiness. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Kelly Meyer)