Religious Programs Seaman Issabella Livingston from 3d Marine Division went through the first iteration of the Jungle Religious Ministry Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. RP’s and Chaplains got to rappel down a 60-foot cliff, learn Tactical Combat Casualty Care and survival skills to enhance their readiness. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2021 03:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|816629
|VIRIN:
|210921-N-DG088-450
|Filename:
|DOD_108612252
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, “Through enemy fire and unknown terrain…”, by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
