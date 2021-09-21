Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Through enemy fire and unknown terrain…”

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.21.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kelly Meyer 

    AFN Okinawa

    Religious Programs Seaman Issabella Livingston from 3d Marine Division went through the first iteration of the Jungle Religious Ministry Course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 21, 2021. RP’s and Chaplains got to rappel down a 60-foot cliff, learn Tactical Combat Casualty Care and survival skills to enhance their readiness. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Kelly Meyer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.06.2021 03:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 816629
    VIRIN: 210921-N-DG088-450
    Filename: DOD_108612252
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    Jungle warfare
    JWTC
    Chaps
    Greenside

